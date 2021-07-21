HIRAM — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to weave, here’s your chance! Tear Cap Workshops is offering a one-day Basketmaking Class with artisan and instructor Ida Atkinson from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the former sawmill campus.



The class will be making a square-sided basket using a pattern called Pick Up Sticks. Whether you plan on storing vegetables or fruit your handmade basket, this colorful open cube basket will double as an enticing display for your fall harvest. Come prepared to weave all day, have fun and learn several weaving techniques!

Tuition and materials for the class is $85 per person. Tools and supplies provided, or you can bring your own if you have them. Some basket making experience is recommended, but not required. Beginner weavers are welcome, but may have to finish up their basket at home.



For more information, and to register, please see https://tearcapworkshops.org/events/basketmaking-class/.