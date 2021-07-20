Newcastle’s Bailey Plourde survived back-to-back double bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes to shoot a 1-over par 72 to take a six-shot lead into Wednesday’s final round of the Maine Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.

Plourde won the 2019 Maine Women’s Amateur.

Minot’s Kristin Kannegieser shot her second straight 74 and defending champ Ruby Haylock of Hartford was third after a 75 to match her first-round score.





With impending weather concerns for Wednesday’s final round, the three leaders will tee off at 7 a.m. instead of the final group at noon, which is the norm.

The 20-year-old Plourde had birdies on the fourth, 15th and 18th holes to offset the double bogeys.

“I had a lot of two-putts today and no three-putts, which was good,” said Plourde, who lost to Haylock on the first playoff hole in last year’s Maine Amateur. “I feel good. Two bad shots cost me. But my ball striking was good.”

The 58-year-old Kannegieser, the 2006 and 2010 winner, had six bogeys and three birdies on her round and the 16-year-old Haylock had a double bogey on 17 when she four-putted, five bogeys and three birdies.