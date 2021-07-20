PORTLAND, Maine — More than 70 percent of Maine residents age 20 and older are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that more than 67 percent of all the eligible people in the state are fully vaccinated. The number tracks higher for older age groups. It’s more than 80 percent for Maine residents who are age 50 and older.

Maine has one of the highest rates of coronavirus vaccination in the country. The vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and older in all states.

Maine is using pop-up vaccine clinics to try to get the vaccine to more people as cases rise around the country this summer.