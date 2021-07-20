PORTLAND — Brian Curley, AIA, LEED AP, of Portland, and senior vice president, business practice leader, architectural & structural, of CHA Consulting, Inc. has been re-elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association, a statewide organization of commercial real estate owners, developers and related service providers.

MEREDA is pleased to announce that longtime member Curley, has been re-elected to its board of directors after a 2-year hiatus. Curley first joined the board in 2011 and served as a vice president, co-chair of the Conference Committee, as well as a member of its Executive Committee. Curley was twice recognized with MEREDA’s President’s Award in both 2014 & 2016.

He has more than 35 years of architectural experience specializing in corporate and interiors projects for colleges/universities, historic structures, housing, retail and corporate offices. Curley has a special interest in historic preservation and expertise in complicated renovation/reuse projects that bring new life and energy efficiency to historic buildings. His expertise ranges from space planning and interior fit-ups to historic renovation and new office construction. Curley also works with CHA’s interior designers on corporate offices, renovations, and furnishings packages. His housing experience includes new and renovated multi-family housing of all types.





“We are ecstatic that Brian has accepted our invitation to return to the MEREDA board,” says Shelly R. Clark, vice president of operations for MEREDA. “Brian’s expertise, industry knowledge, and enthusiasm for MEREDA’s mission makes him a great addition once again”!



For further information, please contact Clark at 207-874-0801 or visit www.mereda.org.