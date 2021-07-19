PORTLAND — Turnpike toll prices may be going up to help offset the $60 million the Maine Turnpike Authority said that it lost during the pandemic.

The MTA has said that out-of-staters would carry most of the added cost.

The MTA is proposing several changes, including increasing the cash rate at the York toll from $3 to $4 for passenger cars.





The MTA said that and other adjustments could bring in about $17 million, and it said more than 70 percent of the increase would be carried by out-of-state users who are more likely to pay the full cash rate.

The increased cost for in-state users would be about 20 cents per trip, on average.