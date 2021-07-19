SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Bestselling author Paul Doiron will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum (4 Herrick Road in Southwest Harbor) on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. in a program co-sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, the Jesup Memorial Library and Sherman’s Books. Doiron is a fan of the Gilley, and the museum has a cameo in his new book, “Dead Before Dawn,” which was released in in late June.



To find out more, you’ll have to join us! This event will take place at the museum, and will also be livestreamed. Reservations are required, but there is no fee to attend. Books will be available for purchase. When you sign up, let us know whether you’ll attend in-person or via Zoom.

Doiron writes the Mike Bowditch series of crime novels set in the Maine woods. His first book “The Poacher’s Son,” won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award and was nominated for an Edgar for Best First Novel. His story “Rabid” was a finalist for the 2019 Edgar in the Best Short Story category. To register for this special event, sign up online here: http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/reserve/JE8dL.