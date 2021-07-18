FRYEBURG — From baby item donations to financial assistance, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg and St. Anne Church in Gorham are trying to make life a little easier for the pregnant women, new moms and infants served by Mother Seton House in Fryeburg.



The Mother Seton House is a non-profit that provides education, counseling and other support services for pregnant women and new mothers.

A Baby Bottle Drive organized by Knights of Columbus Council 10221 at St. Anne in Gorham resulted in a donation of more than $2,500 to the Mother Seton House. From Father’s Day through the end of June, the council placed empty baby bottles at St. Anne for parishioners to take home and fill with donations, which parishioners did in record-breaking fashion.





“We were elated to see the level of support this year,” said Andy Levesque, Council 10221’s life director. “Mother Seton House provides a critical function helping pregnant women in need, I only wish we could do more for them.”

Pregnant women and new mothers picked up diapers, baby clothes, blankets, books and much more at the Mother Seton House’s baby items giveaway held Saturday, July 10, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg.

“We gave away six baby swings. We gave away three bassinets. We gave away countless numbers of baby gadgets. Each woman filled at least two bags of clothes before they left,” said Cyndi Broyer, director of the house.

The house depends on volunteers and donations for its ministry. Broyer said that next week, Knights of Columbus Council 2219 from Westbrook will present the house with a check for $500, money raised through the sale of Trappist jam.

Every dollar counts, and makes a real difference.

“The most important thing we provide is a loving home, a safe haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns, a place of comfort and learning,” said Broyer. “This safe, secure environment provides women with a chance to build confidence and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty. We help moms learn about cooking, nutrition, baby care, child development, budgeting and housekeeping. Anything moms tells us they want to learn.”

The work is meaningful, and certainly rewarding.

“It’s an honor and pleasure to walk with them and watch them grow and succeed,” said Broyer.

For information on future baby item giveaways or ways in which you can help the cause, visit the Mother Seton House Facebook page www.facebook.com/mothersetonhouse.