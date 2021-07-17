A 17-year-old who ran a stop sign when he was driving distracted crashed into another vehicle at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Gray, police said.

The Yarmouth teen was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta when his vehicle struck a 2006 Ford pickup truck broadside. The truck, driven by Steven Dee, 62, of New Gloucester, was northbound on Lewiston Road/Route 100 when the Jetta did not stop at the intersection with Mayall Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were treated at the crash site for minor injuries, but both vehicles had significant damage, police said.

The teen was driving on an interim license while using an electronic device or mobile telephone, police said. The Jetta driver’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

The punishment for operating a motor vehicle on an interim license using an electronic device or mobile phone is a $385 fine and license suspension. Using electronic devices while driving is one of the leading causes of crashes that result in significant property damage and personal injury, the sheriff’s department said.