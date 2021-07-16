Maine’s blueberry industry will consolidate as Wyman’s announced Friday it had purchased an Ellsworth-based frozen fruit company.

Jasper Wyman & Son announced Friday that it had purchased Allen’s Blueberry Freezer the previous day. The sale, which includes 2,800 acres of wild blueberries and 50,000 square feet of cold storage, will allow Wyman’s to expand its wild blueberry supply and freezing operations, a press release said Friday.

Most American wild blueberry production is in Maine, but the industry has faced several challenges in recent years, including drought, fungal plant disease and competition from Canadian growers.

Wild blueberries differ from the more common blueberries often found in grocery stores by being smaller and occurring naturally in fields called blueberry barrens.

Wyman’s was a logical choice as a buyer when looking at future choices for its company, said Roy Allen, former president of Allen’s Blueberry Freezer. He also noted that the company was based in Maine and poised for future growth.

Wyman’s, a family-owned business founded in Milbridge in 1874, has expanded in recent years due to increased demand, adding millions of wild blueberries to its offerings. It now says it is the top-selling frozen fruit brand in the country, and also offers raspberries, strawberries and other fruits.