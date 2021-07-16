ELLSWORTH — The answer is “yes” and this is your chance to share it. Register now for The Grand’s annual talent show and competition Does Hancock County Have Talent? and a chance to advance to Blue Hill Fair’s Hancock County’s Got Talent event on Sept. 3 to compete for cash prizes!

All forms of talent are encouraged — Singers, Dancers, Musicians, Comedians, Story Tellers, Puppeteers, Jugglers, Mimes, Sword Swallowers, Martial Artists, Ventriloquists, Acrobats, Gymnasts, Magicians, Contortionists, Balloon Artists – anything entertaining for a family audience is encouraged.

If you live in Hancock County and have talent, sign up now for your moment on the Stanley Subaru Stage at The Grand on Aug. 19. Celebrity judges will pick finalists to advance to the Hancock County’s Got Talent event on Sept. 3 at The Blue Hill Fair to perform before a fairground audience and celebrity judges and compete for cash prizes!





The Grand’s Does Hancock County Have Talent?

WHEN – Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 pm.

WHERE – On the Stanley Subaru Stage and in collaboration with The Blue Hill Fair.

*You must be registered and approved to compete!

There is no participation fee and tickets to watch are only $5 General Admission.

Register at the Grand Website.

______

If registered and approved –

*There will be a mandatory tech/dress rehearsal on Aug. 19th for all performers at 5 p.m.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Performance pieces may be no longer than 3 minutes in length and subject to disqualification.

Be prepared for a 2nd round performance of 3 minutes or less.

In the event you advance to The Blue Hill Fair and are not able to attend, The Grand reserves the right to name a replacement performer from the event.

If you are using music tracks, mp3 versions must be provided by thumb drive or download. Youtube links, streaming services, 8 track tapes are not allowed.

Costumes, props, staging, and other production elements are encouraged but must be cleared with Grand management. (Open flames and pyrotechnics are expressly forbidden.)

For questions, please contact Kimberly Fitch at kfitch@grandonline.org.