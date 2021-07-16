ORONO — The National AgrAbility Project is hosting a five-session virtual conference for veterans in agriculture from 1–2:30 p.m. on July 27 and Aug. 3, 7, 10 and 24.

Veterans Harvest: A Virtual Conference for Veterans in Agriculture will feature Maine AgrAbility veteran outreach coordinator Anne Devin on Aug. 10 with “Programming for Veterans in Agriculture: How Maine Does It.” Additional topics include one veteran’s transition to farming, veteran farmer health, USDA support for veterans and a panel presentation on state and regional programs for farmer veterans.



The conference is free; registration is required by July 22. Register with the National AgrAbility Project to receive the participant link, get more information or request a reasonable accommodation.

Maine AgrAbility, a collaborative project of the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One, is dedicated to helping farmers, fishermen and forest workers work safely and more productively. For more information, contact 207-944-1533 or leilani.carlson@maine.edu.