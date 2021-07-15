BANGOR — Northern Light Gastroenterology is happy to share news of another provider joining their ranks to care for patients in need of their services. Welcome Pearl Princess Uy, MD to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Uy received her medical degree from University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines and went on to complete a residency in Internal Medicine from University of Connecticut School of Medicine and a fellowship in Gastroenterology at Augusta University in Georgia. Dr. Uy also earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Silliman University in the Philippines.

Dr. Uy has several clinical interests, including treatment of esophageal diseases (particularly reflux), Barrett’s esophagus, radiofrequency ablation and colorectal cancer screening. She looks forward to working with her patients to achieve their optimal health.

Fluent in English and Tagalog, Dr. Uy enjoys traveling, watching sports, and trying new cuisine in her spare time. She is a member of the American Gastroenterological Association and the American College of Physicians.