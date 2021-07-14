Hampden native and Husson University Sports Hall of Fame Joe Alvarez fired a one-over par 73 to earn a share of the lead after the second round of the 102nd annual Maine Amateur Golf Tournament on Wednesday.

Alvarez, who graduated from Husson in 2002 after earning All-American honors, has a three-over par 143 after the first two rounds along with first day leader Caleb Manuel of Topsham and Will Kannegieser of Minot.

The trio will tee off at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday for the third and final round over the 6,131-yard layout at the Kebo Valley Club in Bar Harbor





Manuel, who shot a two-under par 68 on Tuesday, struggled to a five-over-par 75 on Wednesday.

Kannegieser shot a 70 on Wednesday representing the lowest round of the day. He had a 73 on Tuesday.

Alvarez, who plays out of the Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk, had a birdie and two bogeys on his round. He also birdied the par-four 12th hole and bogeyed the par-four seventh and 10th holes.

Kannegieser, who played college golf at Williams College in Massachusetts, birdied the first, seventh and 13th holes and bogeyed the third, fifth and 10th holes.

He is playing out of the Portland Country Club.

Manuel, the Big East Rookie of the Year and a first team All Big East selection at the University of Connecticut this spring, had a wild round with a triple bogey on the 16th, double bogeys on the third and 10th holes, bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes and birdies on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 18th holes.

Manuel represents the Brunswick Golf Club.

Andrew Slattery, the 2014 Maine Amateur champion and one of four past champions in the field, is just two shots back at 145 after shooting a 73 on Wednesday to go with his 72 on Tuesday. Slattery had five bogeys and two birdies.

Mike Doran of the Brunswick Golf Club is four shots back at seven-over par 147 and there are seven golfers at 148 including three-time Maine Amateur winner Ryan Gay of the Augusta Country Club, Ralph Michaud of the Presque Isle Country Club, Alex McGonagle and Mike Arsenault Jr. of the Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland Center, Sam Weiss of the Blue Hill Country Club, Joe Baker from the Norway Country Club and Anthony Burnham from the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth.

Scott Stone from Val Halla was the only golfer besides Manuel to break par on Tuesday with a one-under par 69 but he ballooned to an 86 on Wednesday and missed the cut.

Forty golfers out of the 132 who entered the tournament made the cut.