BANGOR — Kara Page has been promoted to branch relationship manager for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s branch located on Main Street in Bangor. In this role, she leads a team of banking professionals to provide solutions and guidance to help individuals, families, and businesses in the community meet their financial goals.

Page has nine years of experience in the financial services industry. She began her banking career in 2012 as a customer service associate for a People’s United Bank branch, which Bar Harbor Bank & Trust acquired in 2019, located in Bangor. She took on roles of increasing responsibility, including sales and service supervisor, and worked in several branches located in the Greater Bangor area. Page was promoted to Personal Banker II earlier this year.

She holds an associate in arts degree in liberal studies from Eastern Maine Community College. She is registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and is also a State of Maine Notary Public.





Page and her husband Corey live in Corinth.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.