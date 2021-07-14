PORTLAND — One of the most hazardous spots in Portland’s Woodfords Corner — the intersection of Deering Avenue and Revere Street — could soon become safer for pedestrians with the help of two local non-profit organizations.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine (BCM) and the Friends of Woodfords Corner (FWC) will be installing bollards, signs, and paint in the intersection on Thursday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in an effort to calm traffic and improve the safety and comfort of pedestrians and other vulnerable users.

“We’re excited to bring one of our Imagine People Here projects to Woodfords Corner,” said BCM Assistant Director Jim Tasse, referring to the Coalition’s “tactical urbanism” campaign, which has been working to improve safety and access for pedestrians and people on bikes in communities across the state since 2015.





Like all Imagine People Here demonstrations, the installation is temporary, and will be removed on November 15 or upon the arrival of winter weather.

“This demonstration allows us to test if these kinds of facilities can improve safety in the Corner without creating new problems,” said FWC Board Member Nancy Grant. “We encourage our neighbors to stop by and see the improvements for themselves.”

The BCM already completed a different Imagine People Here installation in Augusta on Monday, and is actively planning additional demos this summer in Millinocket, Mount Vernon and Ogunquit, with both AARP Maine and L.L.Bean sponsoring the program. More information can be found at bikemaine.org/imagine-people-here

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is the statewide voice of cyclists and pedestrians. Since 1992, the BCM has led the effort to make Maine better for bicycling and walking by protecting the rights and safety of cyclists and pedestrians through education, advocacy, legislation, and encouragement. We support biking and walking for health, transportation, and recreation. For more information, visit bikemaine.org.