BELFAST — The Belfast Garden Club will dedicate the Ann Mullen Memorial Grove at Wales Park in Belfast on Thursday, July 22 at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend in remembering a garden club member who has done so much to beautify the city.

Through the generous gifts from friends, family and neighbors following her passing in 2020 a bench and a few of Mullen’s favorite plants have been bedded in a quiet corner of the park, thanks to the support of the City of Belfast. The garden club envisions this spot as a place to rest and gain strength through nature.

Ann Mullen Memorial Grove and bench in Wales Park in Belfast. Courtesy of Martha Laitin

City officials and the president of the Belfast Garden Club will make brief comments at the dedication describing Mullen’s impact on the city. She introduced The Remembrance Tree Project at the Grove Cemetery in 2010 encouraging community members to sponsor a tree planted in honor of a loved one. Over 20 trees have been planted in the cemetery as part of this project. When the area around the cemetery chapel was landscaped 10 years ago Mullen served as the Garden Club’s head gardener and chairperson of the cemetery beautification committee. She tended those gardens for many years.





In recent years Mullen planted and tended the Post Office Square garden where so many of us have seen her at work, always wearing a broad smile. The whimsical metal moose sculpture in the flowerbed in front of the post office is a reminder of her fanciful garden sense.



Ann Mullen. Courtesy of Carol Yee

Wales Park is located at the corner of Main Street and Lincolnville Avenue in Belfast. In case of rain, the dedication will move to Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

For more information contact Barb Gage at 617-610-1760.