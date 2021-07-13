Even though he was one of six finalists for National Pitcher of the Year, Trevor DeLaite was not selected in the Major League draft, which concluded on Tuesday.

The former Bangor High star, University of Maine closer and Liberty University ace lefthander is now hoping to land a free agent contract and said he will continue throwing and lifting weights in case he gets an opportunity.

“I’m unsure whether this is the end of my baseball career or not,” said DeLaite, who was the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Year at Liberty University in Virginia and a third team All-American this past spring after going 12-1 with a 2.17 earned-run average, five complete games and three shutouts.





Either way, he said “God will open another door for me.”

DeLaite noted that the game has changed and Major League teams are looking for pitchers with lively arms who can throw their fastballs in the mid 90 miles-per-hour range, while he is a finesse pitcher whose best pitch is an 81-84 mph changeup to go with a fastball that maxes out at 91 mph.

“I’ll just wait and see what happens,” he said.

DeLaite is a former Maine state Gatorade Player of the Year and recipient of the Dr. John Winkin Award, which goes to the state’s top senior player.

DeLaite’s former University of Maine teammate, righthander Nick Sinacola, was chosen in the seventh round by the San Francisco Giants. He was the 206th overall pick and became the 61st UMaine player chosen in the top 10 rounds.

DeLaite was happy to see Sinacola drafted in the seventh round.

“That was awesome. He deserves it. He has worked very hard,” DeLaite said.

There were 20 rounds, during which 612 high school and college players were selected.

There were 40 rounds in 2019, but just five rounds a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.