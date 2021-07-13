This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills will veto a proposal to create a consumer-owned utility Tuesday, formally stamping out an effort that has been years in the making and likely setting up a referendum challenge later on.

The bill would have asked voters whether they wish to create the Pine Tree Power Co., a nonprofit run by an elected board that would float a bond to buy out the state’s two biggest utility companies, Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Frustration with CMP’s service has fueled support for the concept and backlash against its hydropower corridor through western Maine.

The bill has always faced a challenge in Mills. The Democratic governor has been supportive of the corridor and urged lawmakers not to support the utility takeover bill. She has raised questions how it would replace utility revenue to communities and the required expertise of board members that would be elected to govern a consumer-owned utility.

She outlined her reasons for the veto in a letter ahead of a Tuesday afternoon news conference, calling it perhaps one of the most consequential items ever considered by the Legislature but criticizing it for “substantial flaws.”

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, only passed narrowly in the Legislature, far short of the two-thirds majorities necessary to override the governor’s veto. Initial passage was stalled after two Maine Senate votes flipped, although one later signed back on after an amendment was passed enshrining property taxes would continue to be paid on utility property.

The decision will likely kickstart an effort to gather signatures to bring the question directly to voters, an effort that supporters teased in April as their push to get the measure through the Legislature began.