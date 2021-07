PORTLAND, Maine — The number of Maine residents who are age 70 or older and have not had their final dose of coronavirus vaccine has fallen below 20,000.

Maine has one of the oldest median ages in the country at about 45. The state, like most, prioritized getting coronavirus vaccines to older residents when they first became available.

About 90 percent of Mainers age 70 and older have now had their final dose, according to data from the office of Gov. Janet Mills. That means the number of residents in that age group who are not fully vaccinated is a little more than 19,000.

Maine has about 190,000 residents who are age 70 or older according to the U.S. census. The state’s total population is about 1.3 million.

About 60 percent of that total population is fully vaccinated, and that figure includes residents who are still too young to get COVID-19 shots, according to state data.