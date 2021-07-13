LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Board of Funeral Services decided at a hearing Tuesday to indefinitely suspend the license of a funeral director who let 11 bodies decay in the basement of his company’s building.

The decision was part of a consent decree offered by the attorney general and the attorney representing Kenneth Kincer, WMTW-TV reported.

Last month, an investigator was in the upstairs office of the Affordable Cremation Solutions on Main Street when he noticed an “odor of decomposition,” the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

During a prior visit, the investigator reported seeing “reddish brown fluid on the floor” that appeared “to flow into the drain,” according to the Sun Journal.

At least eight bodies had been stored in the room since mid-May. One of the bodies, too large to fit in a body bag, was found in an unsealed box, the newspaper reported.

The board also indefinitely suspended the license of the funeral home. It had previously suspended both Kincer and the company’s licenses for 30 days.