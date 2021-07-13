PORTLAND — Skowhegan Savings hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony July 12 to celebrate the opening of their newest location at 287 Marginal Way in Portland. City officials, Portland Region Chamber members, employees, and project partners joined the gathering. The new 3,040 square-foot Portland Business Center puts the bank, that was recently named the 2021 Best Bank in Maine by Forbes, at 12 locations in central, western and southern Maine.



“We’re very excited to continue our expansion into southern Maine with a physical location,” said Skowhegan Savings president and CEO David Cyr. “The decision to expand was spurred by our success at building relationships in this market and our desire to provide them another convenient access point. We are honored to officially join the Portland community and be in a position to better serve local businesses and the people who live and work here.”



The building was designed by SMRT Architects and Engineers and the renovation was managed by Optimum Construction. While the location has a business banking focus, it is a full-service branch with an experienced team.





“When planning this location, we considered downtown but it just didn’t feel right. The East Bayside neighborhood is a good fit for us with such a vibrant community of innovators, creators and makers. Similar to the businesses here, our team isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get to work,” said Andrew Cook, senior vice president, southern Maine regional market leader.



“We’re here to help businesses who are looking to grow and those who want to partner with a bank that treats customers like neighbors and family rather than a number. Our team is down to earth, approachable and this location provides easy access and excellent parking options.”



With this expansion into southern Maine, the bank remains committed to fulfilling its mission of making the communities it serves — a better place to live and work.