University of Maine pitcher Nick Sinacola, the first Black Bear pitcher to be named a first team All-American, was selected in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft by the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The 6-foot-1 native of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, finished second in the country in strikeouts per nine innings with 15.77. He set a school record with 139 total strikeouts and that was the sixth highest strikeout total in the nation.

Sinacola was the America East Pitcher of the Year and UMaine’s first ever District 1 Player of Year. He ended the season with a 9-3 record, and a 2.04 earned run average. Opponents hit just .208 off him.

Sinacola, who features a nasty slider to go with a fastball and split-fingered pitch, is 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA in two starts this summer for Harwich in the prestigious Cape Cod League. He has allowed only five hits in nine innings and struck out 13, but three of those hits were homers. He walked five batters.