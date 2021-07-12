WATERVILLE — Starting Saturday, July 17, the weekly Mass in Spanish in Waterville will be celebrated at the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, located on 101 Silver Street, at 4 p.m. It had been held at Notre Dame Church. Masses in Spanish are celebrated in seven different Maine communities at present:

Brewer

St. Teresa Church





425 S. Main Street

Every Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cherryfield

St. Michael Church

51 Elm Street

First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.

Lewiston

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

122 Ash Street

Every Saturday at 6 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Church

238 Detroit Street

Every Friday at 12 p.m.

Portland

Sacred Heart Church

65 Mellen Street

Every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church

66 North Street

Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream

Waterville

Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel

101 Silver Street

Every Saturday at 4 p.m. Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.

If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700, Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716 or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.