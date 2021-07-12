WATERVILLE — Starting Saturday, July 17, the weekly Mass in Spanish in Waterville will be celebrated at the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel, located on 101 Silver Street, at 4 p.m. It had been held at Notre Dame Church. Masses in Spanish are celebrated in seven different Maine communities at present:
Brewer
St. Teresa Church
425 S. Main Street
Every Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cherryfield
St. Michael Church
51 Elm Street
First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.
Lewiston
Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul
122 Ash Street
Every Saturday at 6 p.m.
Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me
Pittsfield
St. Agnes Church
238 Detroit Street
Every Friday at 12 p.m.
Portland
Sacred Heart Church
65 Mellen Street
Every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Sanford
Holy Family Church
66 North Street
Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.
Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream
Waterville
Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel
101 Silver Street
Every Saturday at 4 p.m. Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life.
If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700, Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716 or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.