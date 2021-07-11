MACHIAS — The University of Maine at Machias recognized 164 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2021 semester. Of the students who made the dean’s list, 139 are from Maine, 12 are from eight other states and 13 are from eight countries other than the U.S.

To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.25 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for the part-time dean’s list. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.25 or higher.

Androscoggin County

Lisbon: Hannah Martel

Turner: Margaret Freeman





Aroostook County

Mars Hill: Kristin Shaw





Cumberland County

Falmouth: Caroline Hamzavi

New Gloucester: Colby Saunders

Windham: Melissa Bailey, Samuel Medina





Franklin County

Strong: Mila Long-Frost





Hancock County

Bernard: Nicholas Sanborn

Blue Hill: Hunter Morris, Faith Robbins, Jasmine Thomas

Franklin: Hunter Clark

Prospect Harbor: Aiyla Petty





Kennebec County

Clinton: Theresa Ross, Javae Wood

Readfield: Abigail Frank





Knox County

Vinalhaven: Benjamin Burgess, Sarah Lazaro

Washington: Samuel Bouchard





Oxford County

Bethel: Nicholas Reynolds





Penobscot County

Bangor: Brennen Corliss, Jenna Paul

Bradford: Rachael Smith

Brewer: Noah Umel

Corinna: Gary Pitcher

Lincoln: Ashleigh Auger, Sara Robinson

Milford: Chloe DeLauney

Newport: Shawnee Mcnally

Stetson: Molly Stewart





Somerset County

Canaan: Kayla Cosmo

Skowhegan: Promise Patterson



Waldo County

Islesboro: Avery Grindle

Waldo: Matthew Kelley





Washington County

Addison: Amanda Chandler, Kristin Garnett, Agustin Lizcano Echavarria

Alexander: Anna Johnson

Baileyville: Amy Hold, Makayla Overlock

Beddington: Crystal Perry

Calais: Kixx Alderette, Samuel Hayward, Jana McDonald

Charlotte: Tammy Downes, Heather Mahar

Cherryfield: Bishmita Dahal, Savannah Steiger, Anna Taylor

Columbia: Nicolas Birtz, Michael Haire

Cutler: David Glidden

Day Block: Florence Fregeau

Dennysville: Jessica Griffin, Adrianna McFadden, Layna Pardue

East Machias: Katherine Atkinson, Teresa Blyther, Joelle Bronson, Caleb Brown, Teeya Harmon, Shelby Lee, Lauren Sachs

Eastport: Hailley Bradbury, Kit Cates, Lucas Correira, Daniel Gallanti, Roseann Kowal

Edmunds Township: Kerriann Farris

Grand Lake Steam: Angela Yates

Harrington: Lanie Perry

Jonesboro: Deanne Bragg, Megan Racila, Hannah Carver, Kala Chandler, Daniel Faulkingham, Smita Martin, Khristi Sinford, Carol Smith, Rana Turchi

Lubec: Caitlyn Lyons, Logan Richards

Machias: Abbey Allen, Rhyanna Austin, Naomi Coviello, Dakota Geel, Sarah Halperin, Joseph Horvath, Camon Johnson, Jonathan Lelu, Praise Moore, Jeni Nganzobo, Yani Nganzobo, Keely Tibbetts, Alexandra Waycott

Machiasport: Brielle Davis, Christina Greer, Heather Kocincki, Rachel Maker, Michaela McClure, Hayden Sekula, Kaylee Weston, Madison Wood

Marion Township: Elias Reyes

Marshfield: Tyler Beal, Tracy Guptill, Christina Ingemi, Amanda Quinn

Milbridge: Destiny Belanger, Courtney Kafka, Morgan Kennedy-West, Samantha Moore, Dayana Ortiz-Garcia, Thomas Ray-Smith

Northfield: Kole McDonald

Pembroke: Alayna Brown, Megan Cote, Ethan Lank

Perry: Kaylyn Brown, Brianna Georgantis, Janelle Sapiel, William Smith, Paige Wentworth

Roque Bluffs: Destiny Look, Keenan Look

Steuben: Amanda Sawyer, Veronica Tingley

Trescott Township: Ian Campbell, Lorene Garvin

Whiting: Jodie Shank





York County

Acton: Morgan Nickerson

Alfred: Nancy Watson

Dayton: Marcus Cobleigh

Eliot: Caleb Burpee

Lyman: Kyle Little

Sanford: Sydnie Della Croce

Springvale: Corey Leach

Wells: Patricia Hill