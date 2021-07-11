MACHIAS — The University of Maine at Machias recognized 164 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2021 semester. Of the students who made the dean’s list, 139 are from Maine, 12 are from eight other states and 13 are from eight countries other than the U.S.
To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 or more calculable credits in the semester and have earned a 3.25 or higher semester GPA. Students who have part-time status during both the fall and spring semesters of a given academic year are eligible for the part-time dean’s list. They must have completed 12 or more calculable credits over both terms and have earned a combined GPA in those terms of 3.25 or higher.
Androscoggin County
Lisbon: Hannah Martel
Turner: Margaret Freeman
Aroostook County
Mars Hill: Kristin Shaw
Cumberland County
Falmouth: Caroline Hamzavi
New Gloucester: Colby Saunders
Windham: Melissa Bailey, Samuel Medina
Franklin County
Strong: Mila Long-Frost
Hancock County
Bernard: Nicholas Sanborn
Blue Hill: Hunter Morris, Faith Robbins, Jasmine Thomas
Franklin: Hunter Clark
Prospect Harbor: Aiyla Petty
Kennebec County
Clinton: Theresa Ross, Javae Wood
Readfield: Abigail Frank
Knox County
Vinalhaven: Benjamin Burgess, Sarah Lazaro
Washington: Samuel Bouchard
Oxford County
Bethel: Nicholas Reynolds
Penobscot County
Bangor: Brennen Corliss, Jenna Paul
Bradford: Rachael Smith
Brewer: Noah Umel
Corinna: Gary Pitcher
Lincoln: Ashleigh Auger, Sara Robinson
Milford: Chloe DeLauney
Newport: Shawnee Mcnally
Stetson: Molly Stewart
Somerset County
Canaan: Kayla Cosmo
Skowhegan: Promise Patterson
Waldo County
Islesboro: Avery Grindle
Waldo: Matthew Kelley
Washington County
Addison: Amanda Chandler, Kristin Garnett, Agustin Lizcano Echavarria
Alexander: Anna Johnson
Baileyville: Amy Hold, Makayla Overlock
Beddington: Crystal Perry
Calais: Kixx Alderette, Samuel Hayward, Jana McDonald
Charlotte: Tammy Downes, Heather Mahar
Cherryfield: Bishmita Dahal, Savannah Steiger, Anna Taylor
Columbia: Nicolas Birtz, Michael Haire
Cutler: David Glidden
Day Block: Florence Fregeau
Dennysville: Jessica Griffin, Adrianna McFadden, Layna Pardue
East Machias: Katherine Atkinson, Teresa Blyther, Joelle Bronson, Caleb Brown, Teeya Harmon, Shelby Lee, Lauren Sachs
Eastport: Hailley Bradbury, Kit Cates, Lucas Correira, Daniel Gallanti, Roseann Kowal
Edmunds Township: Kerriann Farris
Grand Lake Steam: Angela Yates
Harrington: Lanie Perry
Jonesboro: Deanne Bragg, Megan Racila, Hannah Carver, Kala Chandler, Daniel Faulkingham, Smita Martin, Khristi Sinford, Carol Smith, Rana Turchi
Lubec: Caitlyn Lyons, Logan Richards
Machias: Abbey Allen, Rhyanna Austin, Naomi Coviello, Dakota Geel, Sarah Halperin, Joseph Horvath, Camon Johnson, Jonathan Lelu, Praise Moore, Jeni Nganzobo, Yani Nganzobo, Keely Tibbetts, Alexandra Waycott
Machiasport: Brielle Davis, Christina Greer, Heather Kocincki, Rachel Maker, Michaela McClure, Hayden Sekula, Kaylee Weston, Madison Wood
Marion Township: Elias Reyes
Marshfield: Tyler Beal, Tracy Guptill, Christina Ingemi, Amanda Quinn
Milbridge: Destiny Belanger, Courtney Kafka, Morgan Kennedy-West, Samantha Moore, Dayana Ortiz-Garcia, Thomas Ray-Smith
Northfield: Kole McDonald
Pembroke: Alayna Brown, Megan Cote, Ethan Lank
Perry: Kaylyn Brown, Brianna Georgantis, Janelle Sapiel, William Smith, Paige Wentworth
Roque Bluffs: Destiny Look, Keenan Look
Steuben: Amanda Sawyer, Veronica Tingley
Trescott Township: Ian Campbell, Lorene Garvin
Whiting: Jodie Shank
York County
Acton: Morgan Nickerson
Alfred: Nancy Watson
Dayton: Marcus Cobleigh
Eliot: Caleb Burpee
Lyman: Kyle Little
Sanford: Sydnie Della Croce
Springvale: Corey Leach
Wells: Patricia Hill