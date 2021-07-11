Beginning in mid-August, Healthy Living for ME is offering a free workshop to help individuals with a wide range of chronic pain conditions. Better Health Now with Pain is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions such as arthritis, back pain, post-surgical pain and headaches, as well as other conditions that last for more than three months despite treatment. Caregivers of those experiencing long-term pain are also invited to participate in the workshop. Topics covered will include pacing & planning, medication management and the Moving Easy Program, among many others.

Participants in this workshop will receive a free toolkit that will be delivered by mail and will work with a certified leader via telephone at predetermined times, either by themselves or in small groups.

“Better Health Now with Pain” telephone workshops are held once per week for six weeks and are one hour long. The upcoming workshop is scheduled for Mondays, Aug. 16 to Sept. 27. Materials will be mailed the week before the class begins.





This series is free to any adult Mainer dealing with chronic pain, but advance registration is required. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

In October, Healthy Living for Maine will also be offering “Living Well with Chronic Pain.” Anyone interested in this workshop is welcome to register for it now, or to call Healthy Living for Maine for more information. This workshop is free, held on Zoom and open to all adult Mainers experiencing chronic, non-cancer related pain. “Living Well with Chronic Pain” lasts for six weeks with a choice of Monday or Thursday workshops.

To register or to learn more about these chronic pain workshops, as well as other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org or call 1-800-620-6036.



Healthy Living for ME is the Network Lead Entity of a Community Integrated Health Network which encompasses evidence-based programs, as well as health and wellness and Community Health services. All scheduled workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org. Our mission is to coordinate and align community resources to improve the health and wellness of the people of Maine. For more information or to find a workshop, visit healthylivingforme.org or find us on Facebook @HLforME.