Making Polluters Pay | Inside the Court Battles for Climate Accountability

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Join Alyssa Johl, legal director for the Center for Climate Integrity, and Anthony Moffa, an environmental attorney and associate professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law, to learn about the status of climate accountability lawsuits, the arguments they make, and the case for climate accountability in Maine.

When: Friday, July 16, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.