MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Ryan Cardinal has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual – Manchester, NH as a financial representative, effective June 28.

In his new role, Cardinal will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, he will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Cardinal was an auto, home, and life insurance agent at Liberty Mutual in Bedford, New Hampshire.





Cardinal resides in Manchester, New Hampshire with his wife, Kayleigh and son, RJ. Cardinal is a native of Hudson, New Hampshire. He graduated in 2019 from Southern New Hampshire University with his B.A. in communications.

Cardinal holds his Life, Accident, and Health License in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.