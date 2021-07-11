LOVELL — Have you ever wanted to learn more about American Sign Language and the Deaf community? Join the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library on Zoom on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m. as Ruth Moore, a part-time resident of Lovell, will teach us all about this beautiful language.

Moore has taught American Sign Language at the University of Massachusetts, Smith College and Hampshire College in Massachusetts. Through an interpreter, she will share her own story as a member of the Deaf community, as well as some helpful ASL signs you can learn to better communicate with your Deaf neighbors and friends. This is a wonderful event for all ages, so please join us and ask questions!

To access the Zoom link, please visit the library’s website www.hobbslibrary.org or call the library at 207-925-3177.