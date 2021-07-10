OLD TOWN — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person workshop on propagating plants from 9–10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 in the Demonstration Garden at Rogers Farm. Rain date is July 20.

“Plant Propagation Workshop,” presented by Bryan Peterson, associate professor of environmental horticulture, will cover the basic best practices for propagating perennial plants, including shrubs from cuttings. Participants will have the opportunity to propagate a native shrub to take home.

If postponed due to weather, an update will be posted on the Rogers Farm Demonstration Garden website and Facebook page.

Registration is preferred and a sliding scale program fee is optional. Visit the event webpage for more information. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland at 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu.