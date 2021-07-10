PORTLAND — A pair of charity golf tournaments that aim to help children in need receive a top-notch education and proper care are set for Monday, September 20.

The Mr. Cullen Golf Classic will be held at Augusta Country Club, located on 19 Hammonds Grove in Manchester, and will feature a golf tournament in four-person scramble format, a silent auction, and a reception. The event begins at 10 a.m. with major prizes going to participants with the top net and gross scores, who are closest to pin, who have the straightest drive and longest drive as well as any golfers who sink a hole-in-one. The cost is $175 per golfer and includes a round of golf, cart rental, a polo shirt, lunch and the reception.

All proceeds will benefit students at St. Michael School in Augusta, including families who wish to send the children to St. Michael but cannot afford it. The event is being organized and hosted by St. Michael “Team ExCEL” (Excellence in Community, Education, and Leadership), a group of volunteer parents and grandparents who are dedicated to helping the school grow while promoting its advantages, values, and high-quality Catholic education.





To register for the tournament, visit www.smsmaine.org or contact Cindy at 207-689-8322 or smsgolftourney@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information about those opportunities, contact Andy at andrew.haskell@portlanddiocese.org.

Meanwhile, the 19th annual Golf Classic and Put Children First Reception & Auction is set for the Woodlands Club, located on 39 Woods Road in Falmouth, at 11 a.m. The event will feature luxury raffles, a prize pool, golf awards and golfers will receive special player gift bags.

All proceeds from the tournament, reception, and auction at the Golf Classic will benefit the Put Children First Scholarship Fund, which supports the cost of childcare for low income, working families.

Without this program, single parents and struggling families cannot break the cycle of poverty that strains families and may create living conditions that contribute to child neglect and abuse.

Organizers hope to raise $65,000 this year. To learn how to participate or serve as a sponsor, visit the event’s website at www.ccmaine.org/golf, where you will also find information about making a donation or offering support even if you can’t attend on Sept. 20.