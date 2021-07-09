Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Oppose CMP corridor

I have worked in western Maine’s outdoor recreation industry for four years, and I am a resident of West Forks. I moved here for many reasons, but the main reason is the natural and remote environment and beauty of The Forks area.

I strongly oppose the Central Maine Power corridor for what I see as its damaging effect on the environment, wildlife, scenic views and the recreation tourism industry. For those of us who live and work in segments 1 and 2, it is critical that we have a thriving tourism economy for the rafting, snowmobiling, fishing and hiking seasons.





I also oppose this project for its ineffectiveness against climate change, how the corridor could prevent the growth of Maine-based renewable energy and how it could eliminate forestry and biomass jobs.

I encourage all elected officials to listen to and align with the majority of concerned Mainers to help stop this project now.

Since I don’t think we have been able to depend on our state agencies to protect our land and represent Mainers, I am happy to have signed the petition to initiate a statewide vote this fall. Mainers deserve to have a say on this life-changing, industrialization of our lands and way of life.

I hope people will join me on Nov. 2 in voting yes to reject the CMP corridor!

Emily Wolf

West Forks

Climate action helps the economy

As negotiations continue on an infrastructure package, climate action is frequently framed as being at odds with the economy, where taking any sort of effective action would come at a large cost. This could not be more wrong.

First are the long-term implications, as unaddressed climate change spells disaster for future jobs and way of life. These climate-related disasters have come with a price tag of almost $2 trillion since 1980, a number that continues to climb. Even in the present however, many solutions present opportunities to grow jobs, innovate, and stimulate the economy. A carbon fee and dividend structure is a perfect example of this. Endorsed by more than 3,500 economists, it would increase international competitiveness, push forward innovation and provide rebates to citizens.

However, we can even go a step further, looking at CO2 as a resource rather than refuse, through carbon capture and utilization. From enhancing agricultural soils, to neutralizing dangerous wastes, to even creating carbon-tech products, firms such as Microsoft and Stripe have already invested millions into these technologies, seeing the value available, as well as consequences of inaction.

Addressing the climate crisis is good business now, and will be critical for the economy of the future.

Luke Bartol

Manchester

Janet Mills has shown character during pandemic

Mainers respect a strong work ethic and Gov. Janet Mills has worked hard throughout the pandemic. Mills faced the darkest hours of COVID-19 with decisive smarts and neighborly decency.

Now that Maine sees the results of Mills’ leadership and is returning to normal, Paul LePage is back from Florida desiring the spotlight. I think it’s fair to ask what LePage has been up to.

One doesn’t need to hold political office to make a positive impact on our state. LePage could have spent the toughest days of the pandemic reaching out to communities to help all Mainers understand the seriousness of COVID-19. Instead, he stayed on the sidelines, harshly criticizing Mills’ tireless work.

In my view, LePage’s behavior had a negative impact on Maine during a time when our state was already suffering. During the same point in the crisis Mills demonstrated her character. She rolled up her sleeves and helped.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland