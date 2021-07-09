BANGOR – The City of Bangor has announced a new round of grant funding for business façade improvements within certain areas of the City. The program offers grant funds, up to $15,000, to be matched by equal or greater investment of private funds to improve commercial storefronts. Funding may be used for a variety of façade enhancement activities including, painting, window and door repair or replacement, signage, awnings and storefront restorations. More information about the program can be found at bangormaine.gov/facadegrant.

Applications are being accepted until Aug.13 at 1 p.m.; award notifications are expected by Aug. 20. Interested businesses and property owners are encouraged to contact Tyler Collins at 207-992-4280 with any questions about a project before developing the full application.