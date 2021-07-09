WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Clark University awarded 490 bachelor’s degrees, 501 master’s degrees and 10 doctorates and conferred three honorary degrees during the University’s 117th Commencement ceremonies. Graduates were urged to ask the hard questions, drive change, and even occasionally stir some trouble. Among the graduates were:

Marena T. Koenka, of Penobscot, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in management; and

Jessica S. Cushman, of Bangor, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in psychology.