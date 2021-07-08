CAMDEN — Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, continues its SoundCheck series of one-set performances Friday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. with Mehuman: singer, songwriter, guitarist and local favorite who moved to Southern Maine a few years ago.

The opera house is using a choose-your-own ticketing software that creates every-other-row distancing, as well as inserting a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing.

Mehuman – pronounced “MAY-mawn” – is an East Coast native who cut her teeth on old-time gospel spirituals, straight-ahead jazz, country blues and classic rock ‘n’ roll. Born the eighth of nine to missionary parents, the former Arista Records recording artist established herself in the Detroit, Manhattan, Dublin Ireland, Cannes (France), Nashville and Los Angeles music scenes as a gifted performer.





Mehuman has toured in the U.S., Europe, Eastern Europe and West Africa, performing what she calls “folk hop for hip folk.” Performing Songwriter Magazine dubbed her a sultry blend of Lenny Kravitz and Indie Arie, mixed in the passionate delivery of Sade and Bono. Thriving in Maine, Mehuman enjoys sharing and making music within the local artistic community as an independent songbird, songwriter and educator.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. Also encouraged is wearing a face covering while in the building. This show is sponsored by 40 Paper. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.