BAR HARBOR — MCA Guild Fine Craft Show: Mount Desert Island, July 23-25 at the La Rochelle Mansion + Museum, 127 West Street.

FRI JULY 23 5pm-8pm PREVIEW PARTY ($25)

SAT JULY 24 10am-5pm FREE ADMISSION

SUN JULY 25 10am-4pm FREE ADMISSION

The 45th annual (but first under MCA management!) MCA Guild Fine Craft Show: MDI. A seaside show on the rolling lawns of LaRochelle Mansion + Museum in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine. Attend our Guild shows to collect, learn and gather with fellow craft collectors, supporters and artists! The MCA Guild Fine Craft Shows feature exquisite fine craft designs for special occasions and everyday use handmade by our juried Guild level members.

FRI 7/23 from 5-8pm, we’ll open with a ticketed Show Preview Party ($25) and then be open to the public w/ free admission on SAT 7/24 10am-5pm + SUN 7/25 10am-4pm. La Rochelle Mansion + Museum, 127 West Street, Bar Harbor ME. For more information please visit: mainecrafts.org.