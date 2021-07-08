Our Town Belfast introduces limited edition merchandise

BELFAST – On Friday, July 9, after the outpouring of community excitement for the “As Unique as Belfast” crosswalk art project, Our Town Belfast will release limited edition merchandise featuring the artwork. The limited edition release will be sold online for just two weeks and offers the opportunity to purchase items that prominently feature the art from the recently installed crosswalks. Earlier this summer, five artists were selected to paint original crosswalks in downtown Belfast.

The project was inspired by previous related projects downtown. For many years the crosswalk from the Colonial Theatre to City hall has been painted with “movie stars”. In 2017 the Pedestrian, Biking, and Hiking Committee (PBHC) installed paintings of chicken feet in the two crosswalks from Main Street to Washington Street.





From July 9–23, visit https://ourtownbelfast.itemorder.com/sale to purchase your limited-edition merchandise. All proceeds of the sale go to support Our Town Belfast.

“This is an exciting project for our community”, explained Our Town Belfast Board Member and Design Committee Chair Pegi Miller, “it is a great match to goals for our design committee, to beautify and encourage the use of downtown public spaces”, Miller further explained.

OUR TOWN BELFAST is a community-driven and nationally-accredited Main Street organization whose mission is to grow and sustain our historic downtown while celebrating our unique cultural heritage.

We believe in supporting local businesses, honoring our heritage through historic preservation, and bringing together the community to make downtown Belfast a better place to live, work and play.

Our Town Belfast envisions a vibrant future in which our waterfront, commercial district, treasured historic buildings, and outdoor public spaces are alive with activity.