The couple who died in their Hampden home over Independence Day weekend had owned a Winterport paving business for 15 years.

Elizabeth “Libbie” Preston and Scott Preston were found in their home on Sunday, Lindsey Chasteen of the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday. The cause of death for both people was “pending further studies,” she said.

Scott, 45, was a 1994 graduate of Hampden Academy, while Libbie, 39, attended school in Hampden and graduated in 2000, according to their obituaries. The two had owned Wellman Paving together since October 2005.

Before then, Scott had worked at the Huhtamaki Mill in Waterville, owned a trucking business, and also worked for Daigle & Houghton, a trucking business in Hermon. Libbie sometimes worked three jobs while attending school full-time, according to her obituary.

On Sunday morning, Hampden police were called to a home where they found two people unconscious and not breathing. Chief Chris Bailey said the deaths were not considered suspicious but that Hampden Public Safety would investigate and the chief medical examiner would determine a cause of death.

The couple leave behind three children.

A woman who answered Wellman Paving’s phone on Wednesday declined to provide further information.