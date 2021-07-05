The deaths of two people found in their Hampden home on Sunday do not appear suspicious, according to police.

Hampden police and emergency responders responded to a local home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of two people who were unconscious and not breathing, said Chief Christian Bailey of the Hampden police.

The male and female, both residents of the home, were dead, Bailey said.

The Hampden Police Department is investigating, and will work with the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, he said.