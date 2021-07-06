Sisters Ruth and Nora White finished first and second in the women’s division, respectively, in the 40th Annual Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race over a rain-drenched course in Brewer and Bangor on Sunday morning.

The running standouts from Orono High School were two of 117 runners who finished the race, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic and limited to a field of 200 pre-registrants this year for a race that typically draws 300 to 400 competitors.

Younger sister Ruth White, 15, clocked a time of 10 minutes, 5 seconds over the speedy, mostly downhill course that starts near the Dunkin’ Donuts on Wilson Street in Brewer, down that street and over the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge before crossing down Bangor’s Main Street and finishing at the end of the Kenduskeag Stream footbridge.





Nora White, 17, claimed second place with a 10:31 time and was followed by Lindsay Hackett (11:59), Katie Snow (12:02) and Katherine Collins (12:20) to round out the top five.

David Kerschner of Old Town captured his second road-race victory of the weekend with a first-place finish in Sunday’s race with a 9:14 clocking after finishing first at 4:24.41 in the LP Miracle Mile in Houlton on Friday.

Isaac Vaccaro placed second in Sunday’s race with a 9:26 time and was followed by Charlie Collins (9:40), David Haluska (9:46) and Andrew Goupee (9:52) to round out the top five.

The race usually precedes the Bangor area’s Fourth of July parade route but that event was canceled due to rain.

40th Annual Walter Hunt Memorial 4th of July 3K results

At Brewer/Bangor

1. David Kerschner 9:14, 2. Isaac Vaccaro 9:26, 3. Charlie Collins 9:40, 4. David Haluska 9:46, 5. Andrew Goupee 9:52, 6. Cooper Parlee 10:03, 7. Ruth White 10:05, 8. Andrew Knightly 10:17, 9. Ethan Partal 10:18, 10. Matt Shea 10:25, 11. Doug DeAngelis 10:27, 12. Mike Wagner 10:28, 13. Nora White 10:31, 14. Rob Shea 10:41, 15. Jason Wickett 10:59, 16. Matthew Revitt 11:02, 17. Joshua Partal 11:19, 18. Timmy Collins 11:20, 19. Darren Winchenbach 11:21, 20. Robert Ciano 11:29, 21. Scott Heidemann 11:31, 22. James Bertolino 11:48, 23. Jamie Anderson 11:55, 24. Lindsey Hackett 11:59, 25. Katie Snow 12:02,

26. Nathan Rice 12:10, 27. Jon Forbes 12:18, 28. Katherine Collins 12:20, 29. Shane Martin 12:25, 30. Kristine Guaraldo 12:27, 31. Caleb Rounds 12:45, 32. Deedra Dapice 12:46, 33. Lisa Kingsbury 13:03, 34. Clara White 13:20, 35. David Larkin 13:36, 36. Joseph Lawlor 13:36, 37. Rachel Rounds 13:37, 38. Sadie Harrow 13:50, 39. Judson Esty-Kendall 13:51, 40. Elizabeth Dunbar-Kelleey 13:52, 41. Anna Connors 13:52, 42. Heidi White 13:52, 43. Katrina Bisheimer 13:52, 44. Julie Richards 13:55, 45. Nicole Farrar 14:01, 46. Camie Hall 14:07, 47. Brian Baker 14:09, 48. Chad Reynolds 14:11, 49. Mo Tyne 14:12, 50. Bridget Frazier 14:14,

51. David Prescott 14:17, 52. Bryant Kiley 14:18, 53. Joyce Reardon 14:36, 54. Rick Reardon 14:36, 55. Isabel Harrow 14:39 56. Olivia Messer 14:40, 57. Tim Collins 14:43, 58. Connor Lehan 14:45, 59. Mickey Lackey 14:47, 60. Ben Montague 14:49, 61. Janelle Edwards 14:50, 62. Macy Farrington 14:50, 63. Chris Wood 14:51, 64. Matt Mann 14:59, 65. Luke Edwards 15:02, 66. Brittany Oettinger 15:13, 67. Shelby Hartin 15:14, 68. Edmund Haluska 15:31, 69. Jeremy Lehan 15:33, 70. Mark Twitchell 16:08, 71. Brendan Saunders 16:17, 72. Andrew Kiley 16:18, 73. Paul Messer 16:22, 74. Rachel Prescott 16:53, 75. Sarah Kiley 16:56,

76. Olivia Cattan 16:56, 77. Charlie Crocker 17:01, 78. Jenn Farrington 17:01, 79. Patrick Crocker 17:02, 80. Carol Gilpin 17:09, 81. Matthew Tuck 17:10, 82. Jason Tuck 17:10, 83. Amanda Black 17:14, 84. Joseph Kiley 17:20, 85. Bob MacLaughlin 17:29, 86. Jon Beveridge 17:30, 87. Annie Tuck 17:33, 88. Madeleine Crocker 17:42, 89. Shannon Crocker 17:42, 90. Shannon Dapice 17:48, 91. Coralie Cross 17:51, 92. Larry Merrill 17:56, 93. Julia Ellen Collins 18:07, 94. Philip Pierce 18:09, 95. Patty Dunbar 18:19, 96. David Jones 18:31, 97. Esther Rounds 19:14, 98. Daniel Tuck 19:14, 99. Robert Downs 19:49, 100. Jackson Shibles 20:05,

101. Jess Shibles 20:06, 102. Kimberly Sinclair 20:10, 103. Cameron Hewitt 20:16, 104. Jennifer Hewitt 20:16, 105. Jason Hewitt 20:16, 106. Jonathan Johnson 20:16, 107. Hannah Tuck 21:23, 108. Robin Emery 22:02, 109. Angela Brewer 22:25, 110. Lily Brewer 22:25, 111. John Tjepkema 22:37, 112. Claire Larkin 23:03, 113. Madeline McEvoy 23:05, 114. Tracy Bigney 24:32, 115. Jennifer Mitchell 25:19, 116. Grace Hartford 25:19, 117. Rene Collins 27:25