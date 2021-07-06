BUCKSPORT — The University of Maine at Augusta in partnership with Northeast Historic Film will hold a screening of films at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Alamo Theater, 85 Main Street. This event, part of UMA’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment series, is free and open to the public, however, seating is limited.

How different was Maine a few generations ago? What were the hot button issues on people’s minds? Maine during the mid-century was changing. Looking back, we can see examples of the old ways hanging on and new developments gaining traction. This program features a number of short films made in Maine between 1940 and 1960. They include home movies, state-made films, corporate films and documentaries for national broadcast.

Traditional types of work will be exhibited in the films ranging from harvesting ice to harvesting sea moss. Farming as a way of life and as a nice hobby for factory workers. Everyday life in small towns and the rise of big city problems.





Each film will be introduced by Northeast Historic Film’s Executive Director and co-founder, David Weiss.

This event is part of the University of Maine at Augusta’s Maine’s Mid-Century Moment, a series of humanities discussions at multiple locations around the state, generously funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities*.

Weiss is the executive director and co-founder of Northeast Historic Film, a non-profit moving image archives located in Bucksport. From 1989 to 2011, he served as a member of the Maine Historical Records Advisory Board and is a founding member of the Association of Moving Image Archivists. At various times Weiss served as a member of the board of the Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and George Stevens Academy. In 1978 he graduated from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island with a BA in semiotics; the theoretical, historical and practical study of film arts, communication and language.

Northeast Historic Film has become one of the premier moving image archives in North America. NHF’s collections contain 10 million feet of film and more than 10,000 hours of video, a unique and irreplaceable record. Generations have been influenced by the compelling record of life in New England forests, farms, and towns in archival works such as “From Stump To Ship: A 1930 Logging Film,” named to the National Film Registry by the Librarian of Congress.

NHF operates the Alamo Theatre year-round providing a Main Street gathering place for cultural, educational and entertainment events. Before every entertainment film, an Archival Moment from the NHF collection is shown. When pandemic free, programming is held over 200 nights a year including a mix of feature films, community events, symposia and festivals.

Northeast Historic Films received The Silver Light Award, the highest honor of the international Association of Moving Image Archivists, in 2013. In July 2021, NHF received a $214,000 grant from Council for Library and Information Services, funded by the Mellon Foundation, for a project titled More Than the News: the Television Programs of WCVB, Boston.

For more information about National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor please visit: http://www.neh.gov/.