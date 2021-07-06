GMRI’s Climate Center | Providing Climate Services throughout the Gulf of Maine

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Join Dr. Dave Reidmiller, Director of the new Climate Center at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI), to learn more about climate risks and response options, as well as how the Climate Center is advancing climate action in the coastal and marine domain throughout the region.

When: Friday, July 9, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.