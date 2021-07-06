PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is happy to announce that visiting hours for inpatients will be extended beginning Wednesday, July 7. Patients will now be allowed two visitors each day, and hours during weekdays have been more than doubled from four hours to nine hours each day.

“We are excited to be able to offer this additional time for family members to visit their loved ones,” said Jay Reynolds, MD, senior physician executive at the hospital. “With the increased numbers of vaccinated people in the community and the decreased numbers of new COVID cases, we feel it is safe for our patients and staff to once again broaden the scope for visitors. We want to be as flexible as we can so patients and family can support and comfort each other.”

Beginning July 7 inpatients on the Medical/Surgical, Acute Rehabilitation and the Specialty Intensive Care units will be allowed two visitors, age 16 or older, per day. Visiting hours on Monday to Friday are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; weekend and holiday hours are from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors will also now be able to leave the hospital and return during the same day. Visitors can be different people on different days. Safety protocols will continue to be required, including wearing a hospital-provided mask while in the facility, using proper hand hygiene, passing a symptoms screening upon entrance and maintaining six feet of physical distance.





The policies for the Women’s and Children’s Unit, the emergency department, hospital departments serving outpatients and outpatient practices remain unchanged at this time.

At Continuing Care in Mars Hill, residents continue to be allowed two visitors at a time for either an inside or outside visit. Those who want to visit a loved one are reminded that visits in this facility are by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call 207-768-4912.



The complete policy, including details on these areas, can be found on the hospital’s website at www.northernlighthealth.org/arg.