JAY — A women’s day of recollection entitled “Be Welcomed into God’s Love” will be held at St. Rose of Lima Church, located on 1 Church Street in Jay, on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A closing Mass will be held at 4 p.m. for those interested in participating. All women ages 18 and older are encouraged to attend.

The special event is being hosted by the Sisters of Life, a community that believes that every person’s life has deep meaning, purpose, and worth. The community offers crisis pregnancy help, hope and healing after abortion, and additional services to over 1,000 women each year. The sisters also host retreats for men and women who need a “spiritual recharging and reignition of their hopes.” The Sisters’ charism is primarily to love the human person.

The day of recollection will include talks by the Sisters of Life, adoration, fellowship, and even homemade cookies.





The registration fee is $10, and lunch will be provided for those who pre-register at http://strose.weshareonline.org. Participants can also register at the door on July 10.

For more information, call 207-897-2173 or email strose@portlanddiocese.org.