LIVERMORE — Experience life in 19th-century Maine and learn about Livermore’s celebrated Washburn family – stop by the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore. In July and August, Norlands is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tour the 1867 Washburn family mansion and farmer’s cottage. Attend school in the one-room schoolhouse. Interpreters, dressed in period clothing, portray a local person, someone you might have met had you visited Norlands in the 1800s. Be a scholar of 1853 in the schoolhouse. The school master will encourage you to practice your reading, writing and ‘rithmetic in the District #7 school house. Walk through the mansion guided by an interpreter portraying a Washburn or a neighbor and hear all about the famous family. Visit the farmer’s cottage and meet one of the Washburn neighbors who can talk to you about life on the farm. Perhaps help with baking or piece a quilt square or play a mystery artifact game.

Round out your visit with a nature walk on a historic carriage trail. A short hike takes you to the Pools of Simeon, reflecting pools designed by William Drew Washburn in 1903. Maps are available in the gift shop. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful grounds.





Norlands is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. For more information, visit www.norlands.org or call 207-897-4366.

Admission: $15 for adults; $6 ages 12 and under; ages 6 and under free. Members of Norlands enjoy a 20 percent admission discount on admission and a 10 percent discount in the gift shop. Bring your membership card or sign up when you arrive. Benefits begin immediately.

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is a multifaceted museum offering in-depth experiences in 19th century rural life. Our mission is to preserve the heritage and traditions of rural life in Maine’s past, to celebrate the achievements of Livermore’s Washburn family, and to use living history methods to make values, activities and issues of the past relevant to present and future generations.