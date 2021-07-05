HARBORSIDE — On Sunday, July 18 at 4 p.m., homesteader and author Rachael Rollson will present at the Good Life Center as part of the Summer Speaker Series. Rachael homesteads in Central Maine on Rock Bottom Farm where she and her family grow vegetables, berries, apples; raise animals; and produce maple sugar. She is also a PhD student, blogger, and author and will be speaking on the importance of the shift of Western European metaphysical ideas to American thinkers and intellectuals such as Emerson, Thoreau, and Dewey. She will trace the American ideals to the work of Scott Nearing and Peter Schumann. Participants are invited to come and join this stimulating and important conversation.

The Good Life Center Summer Speaker Series has been moved from its traditional Monday night format to Sunday afternoons to facilitate an outdoor event that allows for social distancing. The afternoon events will take place, rain or shine, under a tent on the lawn of the iconic Nearing homestead. Bring your lawn chair, come early, and enjoy the beautiful scenery and gardens; tour the handmade stone house; and visit the interesting yurts on the property. No admission is charged, but donations are appreciated.

The mission of the Good Life Summer Speaker Series is to engage and challenge community members to think about the most current societal problems in creative and progressive ways. The title of the speaker series is borrowed from the subtitle of Helen and Scott Nearing’s famous book Living the Good Life: To live sanely and simply in a troubled world.”The Good Life Center is located in Harborside at Forest Farm, the last homestead of authors and icons of the back-to-the land movement Helen and Scott Nearing. The Good Life Center is open Thursdays through Mondays, 1- 5 p.m. or by appointment. To view upcoming speakers and events at the Good Life Center, you go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-326-8211.