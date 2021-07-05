BANGOR — Rudman Winchell is pleased to announce that attorney Timothy A. Pease has joined the firm as part of their Municipal Law Group. Pease is returning to Rudman Winchell after serving as vice president of legal and regulatory affairs at Versant Power for nearly eight years. An energetic and dynamic leader, he brings over three decades of legal and business expertise, strategic planning and regulatory acumen to the firm.

“Tim’s varied and deep experience will be an excellent addition to our municipal and land-use practices,” said Managing Partner Chris Austin. “We are happy to welcome him back to the firm.”

A Maine native, Pease graduated from the University of Maine and then served in the Air Force before earning his law degree from the University of Seattle. “I am very pleased to rejoin the dedicated and talented team at Rudman Winchell. I am committed to serving our clients and communities with an unwavering focus on excellence.”





