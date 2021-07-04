The Bangor area’s Fourth of July parade has been canceled due to the rain, organizers said Sunday morning.

The parade was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m., starting on Acme Street in Brewer, then ending on Exchange Street in downtown Bangor. But organizers announced on Facebook shortly after 8 a.m. that rain had forced the parade’s cancellation.

The parade’s cancellation marks the second year in a row Bangor has gone without a July 4 parade. Last year’s festivities didn’t take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. A scaled-back version of festivities was set for the holiday this year.





While the parade was canceled, organizers said at about 8 a.m. that fireworks were still due to happen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers of the Walter Hunt 4th of July 3K Road Race in Brewer had not called off that event as of about 8:40 a.m.