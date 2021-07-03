CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — First Lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Portland Head Light on Saturday, giving visitors the surprise of a lifetime.

The first lady was in Maine as part of a swing through northern New England that also included a visit to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to mark progress in the fight against COVID-19. President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan, and members of his administration were also traveling across the country.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” Laura Burt said, a tourist from Pennsylvania. “I’m kind of shocked that I’m so moved that I got to see her.”





“We came just to see the lighthouse,” 9-year-old Falmouth resident Luke Perkowski said. “We didn’t know that the First Woman of America was going to be here.”

Biden was joined by Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and Portland Mayor Kate Snyder in giving speeches highlighting the state’s response to COVID-19.

Maine has ranked among the top states for the percentage of its population that has received a COVID-19 vaccination. About two-thirds of the state’s eligible population are vaccinated, according to the Maine CDC.

“We’re so proud of you,” Biden said.

“Maine is one of the safest places in the country,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

President Biden had set a goal of having 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4, but the country has fallen short.