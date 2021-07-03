A congressman who represents part of one of the oldest states in the country wants the Social Security Administration to reopen its field offices there.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine said the administration should resume in-person services at its six offices in the state. The offices have been closed to almost all visitors since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden cited the fact more than 21 percent of Mainers are 65 or older. That’s the highest rate of any state in the country.

Golden said the lack of in-person services “creates difficulty for people who lack broadband access, have certain disabilities, or are otherwise more comfortable with in-person service.”