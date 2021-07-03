BANGOR — Two representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service will discuss price reporting for Maine agricultural commodities from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 at Dysart’s Restaurant, 1110 Broadway, Bangor. The event, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension, also will be available live online.

Gauging interest from Maine producers for current market price reports led to the “Ag Market Price Reporting Program” presentation. Bryan Sullivan, USDA AMS agricultural market reporter, and Levi Geyer, USDA AMS assistant field chief, will discuss available reports in Maine and the potential for greater access to a wider audience.

The event is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. Limited seating is available on-site; masks will be required during the meeting. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Donna Coffin at 207-564-3301 or donna.coffin@maine.edu.